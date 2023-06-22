NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Public Library is offering more than just books to its community. During the summer, its free lunch program is a staple for kids.
The program is in its fifth year, serving 50-70 children every day with a free lunch and a fun activity. There are no barriers to participate, and it's open to any child 0 to 18.
"It's about creating a welcoming environment for children and families," Luis Munoz Sadeghi, marketing director for the library, said. "Every child is well fed throughout the summer, and they have a place to go to and enjoy being a kid."
Payton Barger, social services liaison for the library, oversees the summer program as well as the library's food pantry. In May, it served 440 people from 90 households.
"It makes me really happy to see that the library is investing in connecting our community, to the resources that we see are necessary," Barger said Thursday.
Barger said she's noticed a lot of growth this year, especially in the lunch program. And this year, more kids are coming in every day.
"It makes me so happy to see all the kids here today," she said. "We've seen it grow exponentially throughout this summer."
Roughly 14% of kids in Floyd County face food insecurity. While Barger couldn't say for certain how many of the kids need the hot meals, she said she's happy the kids have a place to go.
"I think that it brings them joy to know that we care about them," Barger said. "They have a safe place to be and access to food."
The library's summer lunch program goes through July. No registration is required.
