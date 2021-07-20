LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS is now offering one-stop shopping for physicals and COVID vaccinations at various school locations as students get ready to head back to class.
On Tuesday, a clinic at Iroquois High School examined several students. It's one of multiple clinics JCPS is hosting for students to get physicals as the new school year approaches. And students 12 and up can also get a COVID vaccine with their parents' permission.
It's the first time the district has offered such a service. The physical and shots are free, and there's no need for an appointment. JCPS says the state requires school physicals for all students going into kindergarten and sixth grade.
Physicals are also required for students who plan to play a sport. The district says the clinics will help take some of the financial burden and stress away from families as they prepare to go back to school.
Dr. Eva Stone, the health services manager for JCPS, says it will save parents time and money.
"We have a lot of families that don't have health insurance, and we have a lot of families that may have insurance but have really high deductibles," Stone said. "And those are huge barriers for parents to be able to access these services."
Ravelle Hall was glad to have the opportunity to get her student's physical out of the way.
"I figured it would be quicker than waiting for the doctor's appointment, which it normally takes awhile to get for the sports physical," Hall said. "It was close to the house, so it's convenient."
There will be two more clinics this week. Waggoner High School will host a clinic from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, and medical professionals will be on hand at Western High School from noon to 3 on Thursday.
The district hopes to set up more clinics in the future.
The physicals are only available to students, but the vaccines are available to anyone in the community.
