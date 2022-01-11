LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky State Representative and Louisville Metro Council member are sponsoring a free play session at an indoor play café in the Highlands.
Glow Worm Play Café on Barret Avenue is hosting a day of activities for families impacted by Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) and daycare closures thanks to Rep. Josie Raymond and councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong. There will be free play sessions, yoga classes and a space for Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) learning.
"I know how challenging NTI can be, even when it's necessary," Raymond said in a news release. "In 2020, I was one of the 100,000 Kentucky moms who left the full-time workforce to care for our kids. While I continue to fight in Frankfort for women's full economic recovery, it was important to offer this breather."
According to a news release, any family impacted by JCPS or daycare closures can sign up for a free two-hour session that goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Up to 16 children and 16 parents are able to sign up for the two-hour sessions. One adult per child is permitted, but there's a maximum of two adults per household.
"If I do not have childcare for my two-year-old and one-year-old, it's difficult for me to work," Armstrong said. "With so many daycare centers closed because of staffing shortages, it was important for me to do something to support families."
Masks are required for anyone ages two and older, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
To sign up for a free session, click here.
