LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Going to the prom is a huge milestone for high school students, but the cost keeps some from hitting the dance floor.
Not this year.
From gowns, to shoes -- and even jewelry -- students had their pick of it all at the Northwest Neighborhood Place at the Academy at Shawnee Wednesday night.
The cost: absolutely nothing.
The items were donated to help make prom a memorable experience for local students.
"I was coming down to help set up and take pictures for yearbook, and they were like, 'Try on a few dresses -- you might like one!'" said Ataijah Burrus, a 10th grade student. "And once I got into it, the ladies were really hyping everyone up, so that felt good. So I was like, 'Okay -- I'll take a dress home.'"
Students in need of assistance from any school district were invited to attend.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.