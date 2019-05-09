MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Madison Consolidated Schools hopes that brings more students to its classrooms with free textbooks, technology and school supplies.
Any parent who has shopped for school supplies knows that filling the cart isn't cheap.
"Anywhere from $50 all the way up to $75 for that one particular list," said Jeff Studebaker, superintendent of Madison Consolidated Schools. "That's coming at the very beginning of the year, right as you're buying new clothes, shoes, backpacks and all that stuff."
The extra expense is a burden on many families in the school district. But this upcoming school year, all 3,000 students in the district will get a big break.
"They no longer have to buy that list of supplies for the teachers," Studebaker said. "We're taking care of that."
It was all made possible because of a massive donation from a Madison business. SuperATV donated more than $500,000 to the school district. And the donation doesn't just cover school supplies: It pays for all students' textbook and technology fees, too.
"One family in particular said it was going to save them over $700," Studebaker said.
Half of the district's students qualify for free and reduced lunch, and Studebaker said many families are just above that poverty threshold. Free technology rentals can save families up to $400 per student.
The district hopes it will attracts more students to Madison. Any student in Indiana can transfer between school districts.
"It's just an added feature," Studebaker said. "It shows we care about our families."
The discounts take effect for the 2019-20 school year.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.