LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free scoliosis screenings will be available on Saturday, June 24, at two Norton Healthcare locations.
Scoliosis is a curvature of the spine and occurs in one in 50 people.
Doctors said there are warning signs you can look for in children.
"Oftentimes, curvatures that are really nicely balanced are kind of easy to miss in the growing child, so things you can look out for are one shoulder being a little bit higher than the other," said Dr. Daniel Bachman, a pediatric orthopedic surgeon for Norton Children's Orthopedics of Louisville. "If they're wearing a swimsuit, it's pretty much the only time we get a chance to look at their back, so sometimes the ribs have kind of twisted a little bit."
The screenings are from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at Norton Children's Orthopedics of Louisville at 2933 Breckenridge Lane Suite 103, and at Norton Leatherman Spine's downtown Louisville location at 210 East Gray Street #900.
The screenings are open to all ages.
