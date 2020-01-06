LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you’re trying to quit smoking this year, metro government and its partners are offering some help with free “Freedom from Smoking” classes this month.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is partnering with local health systems, the local United Auto Workers Union and other organizations to offer smoking cessation classes that use a program from the American Lung Association.
The eight-session program will include weekly support group meetings and nicotine replacement products such as patches and gum, which will be offered for free.
“Become a non-smoker,” the agency said in a news release. “You’ll feel better and you’ll live longer.”
Registration for the classes is required: 502-574-7867, StopSmoking@louisvilleky.gov or online.
Some of the classes begin as early as Tuesday and end in late-February, but the local agency and its partners have classes starting just about every week. Three of the six classes beginning in January will be in Louisville, one in Shepherdsville and two in New Albany, Indiana. For detailed times, locations and contact information, please click here.
