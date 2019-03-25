Free spring break camps available across Louisville next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring break doesn't have to break the bank. There are several low-cost and free events happening in Louisville next week.
Across town, free is the name of the game. Several community partners are stepping up to provide a free spring break for kids.
"Research tells us that spring break camps like the one we're having in Beechmont helps kids be more resilient, whether it's helping form relationships, building identity or just plain old physical activity," said Metro Councilwoman Nicole George. "We know camps are good for kids."
From learning soccer skills with Louisville City FC to Robbie Valentine's Spring Break Sports Camp, your kids will have a ball.
"We hope that a lot of kids come out to camp," said Valentine, a former U of L basketball playe.r "The best part of it: It's no cost. Dave & Buster's will be out there and will be giving kids a lot of really cool things as well, and Papa John's will make sure they'll get a good meal while they're there."
The Kentucky Science Center is expecting 120 spring breakers next week, and it's not too late to register. There are so many hands-on activities, as educators there gear up for a busy week. The camp will have time in the classroom and at exhibits.
"It's a pay-by-day camp, so you register for one day at a time," said Michele Mazzei, manager of Camp Experience at the Kentucky Science Center. "It's $50 for one day for non-members and $45 for members."
JCPS will have free camps for spring break at Shelby Traditional Academy and Engelhard and Rangeland Elementary Schools.
"These camps will strengthen reading skills and also develop character-building activities for our students," said Renee Murphy, communications director for JCPS. "So these camps will include chess, karate and robotics, along with literacy skills. These free camps will also offer breakfast and lunch."
Whether it's building or testing their ideas, if your kids don't have plans this spring break, now is the time to sign them up.
