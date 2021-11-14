LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Veterans around Louisville can get a free turkey on Monday.
The turkeys will be given out at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue. The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until all turkeys have been given away.
The birds were donated by the Louisville Chapter of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals.
"The veterans of our military service have put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms that we enjoy," John Miller, VAREP Louisville Chapter President, said. "They have dedicated their lives for their country and deserve to be cared for, especially in times of need."
