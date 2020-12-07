LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free tutoring is now available for Jefferson County Public School students.
The district has teamed up with FEV Tutor to help students who may be having a hard time with learning from home.
The service offers free, online tutoring sessions for students in third through 12th grades for math, English, science and social studies, according to a news release. Tutors are available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
JCPS officials said students can schedule lessons, or choose the option of 254/7 tutoring that has on-demand sessions and can be accessed on weekends.
"The lessons allow students to communicate with a live person via chat function. Both the tutor and student can use a whiteboard feature, and students are able to share their screen or upload videos or documents to help the tutor better understand the problem and help required," JCPS said in a news release.
Tutoring sessions are recorded so students can review or refer to the lessons in the future.
For information on how to book a session, click here. For more details on FEV Tutor, click here. You can also send an email to ky@fevtutor.com or call 855-763-2607 for more information.
