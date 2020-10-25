LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several health services are being offered for free to Newburg residents on Monday.
In partnership with Kroger, the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Newburg Church of Christ will also offer flu, pneumonia and shingles shots on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"Our drive-thru operation is very successful and now it will offer additional services for the people of District 2," said Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin, who announced the health services.
"With winter just around the corner, you can get tested for COVID 19 and get a flu shot if needed to keep healthy in the coming months," she added.
The flu, pneumonia and shingles shots will also be available on Nov. 9.
COVID-19 tests are available in the church's parking lot on the second and fourth Monday of each month between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.