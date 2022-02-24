LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some roads in Kentucky and Indiana iced up early Thursday, leading to crashes and road closures during the morning commute.
With temperatures hovering at the freezing mark, light rain that fell overnight caused some roads to ice up, especially elevated surfaces.
In downtown Louisville, traffic on Interstate 64W near the 3rd Street exit ramp was at a standstill after several crashes. I-64 in both directions was closed between 3rd Street and the 22nd Street ramp as of 8 a.m., causing backups into Spaghetti Junction.
Another crash was also reported on the I-65N Ramp to Lincoln Bridge in Jefferson County, and a crash on I-64W blocked the ramp to I-65 in Jefferson County. Numerous other crashes have been reported across the city.
