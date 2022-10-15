LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after an accident in Henry County.
KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said the crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday.
Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, and flipped over.
Hammack died at the scene.
KSP Post 5 is investigating the accident.
The Henry County Coroner, Henry County EMS, and the Lake Jericho Fire Department assisted KSP.
