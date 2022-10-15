LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State police said one person is dead after a crash in Henry County.
KSP Trooper Chad Johnson said a crash happened on Lake Jericho Road just after noon on Friday.
Johnson said Steven Hammack, 63, from New Albany, was driving a Freightliner Tanker when he ran off the side of the road, overcorrected, and flipped over.
Hammack died at the scene.
KSP Post 5 is investigating.
The Henry County Coroner, Henry County EMS, and the Lake Jericho Fire Department assisted KSP.
