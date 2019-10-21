LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A French Lick man was arrested Monday in connection with a three-year-old cold case murder.
Cody Gabrel, 24, was arrested in connection with the death of 66-year-old James Bryson, who was found dead on Dec. 27, 2016. After he'd been missing for three days, officers got to his home on West County Road 50 South in French Lick to find all the doors and windows locked and no signs of forced entry. Officers forced their way inside, where they found Bryson dead.
Back in September, Indiana State Police announced that a reward for information in the case had been raised from $5,000 to $10,000.
Gabrel is charged with felony murder, murder and burglary resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a news release from ISP. He's being held at the Orange County Jail.
