FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana has begun cashing in on sports wagering.
The Sports Book at the French Lick Casino opened for business Friday, four months after lawmakers legalized sports wagering in the state.
French Link was among the first wave of Indiana casinos to offer sports wagering.
“It’s a relatively small piece of our business from a standpoint of a measure from revenue, but what we feel is it’s a great opportunity for us to drive additional folks to come and want to be a part of our resort,” said Chris Leininger, French Lick Resort’s chief operating officer.
Right now, customers must come here to place their bets, but plans are in the works for a mobile app.
“Mobile betting is expected to be approved by the Indiana Gaming Commission, but at this point in time, it’s retail only,” said Rob Picard of Rush Street Interactive, the resort’s gaming partner.
Indiana is the 13th state to legalize sports betting and the second in the Midwest.
“We’ve certainly seen over time with the casino industry here in the Midwest any time you can get to market with something to one of you competitors can’t offer, you have a great deal of advantage, and we couldn’t be happier to be in that position,” Leininger said.
With Indiana now in play, Kentucky lawmakers will try once again next year pass a sports wagering bill. Supporters believe the odds for passage are improving.
“Indiana is right across the border from us, and so I think it puts a little bit of urgency,” Kentucky Rep. Jason Nemes said. “But I believe we have the votes this coming year.”
But with the lucrative NFL season now underway, Indiana casinos do not mind having the field to themselves.
“We wish the best for everybody in their pursuit, but were certainly very satisfied with the position we’re currently in,” Leininger said.
The Horseshoe Casino in Elizabeth, Indiana, opens its sports betting facility Oct. 12.
