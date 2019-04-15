FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Construction at French Lick Resort started roughly five months ago.
It may be an eye sore now, but "Valley Wing" will add over 60 suite-style rooms and a top-of-the-line sports bar to the resort property. The rooms are much more modern than the ones currently offered at the resort, and these rooms will connect to the casino.
"We kind of hit the sweet spot with both," said Chuck Franz, vice president of Cook Group, which owns the resort. "A new product with rooms and then a bar."
Sixty-eight rooms and the sports bar will offer guests something that's currently unavailable.
Developers are especially excited about the bar because of the likelihood of sports betting legislation passing.
"The sports betting generates traffic," Franz said. "It's just another reason to come here."
This is the second big addition to the resort in the last couple of years. The most recent was the event center in 2015.
This project, those prior, and the future plans are all part of a vision to continually improve the beautiful resort.
"We're going to keep moving, we're going to keep renovating, and hopefully, every time you come back, there's something new here," Franz said.
