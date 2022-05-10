LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- French Lick Resort is opening an off-site office for reservation agents in Clarksville.
The Support Center will go in the Green Tree Plaza, right next to JCPenny in the Green Tree Mall. The goal is to expand the resort's presence in Kentuckiana.
The Resort is also looking to hire about 10 people for the Clarksville office. Officials are hosting a job fair with open interviews this Saturday, May 14, at the location from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Over time, the resort hopes to have 25 people on staff at the office. It's also looking for a marketing coordinator and video producer.
