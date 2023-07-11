LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- French Lick Resort was nominated for the 2023 USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards and is currently in first place in the Best Family Resort category.
USA Today praised the resort's pair of historic hotels — French Lick Springs Hotel and West Baden Springs Hotel — and outdoor activities ranging from golf to horseback riding.
We’re proud to announce that French Lick Springs Hotel has been nominated for USA Today @10Best Reader’s Choice Awards as “Best Family Resort”! 🎉Vote for us DAILY through 8/7 – your support is greatly appreciated. Cast your vote: https://t.co/cgBQLD22o4#FrenchLickResort pic.twitter.com/zrVgZD6JKm— French Lick Resort (@FL_Resort) July 10, 2023
There's also an activities center for crafts and games and special events like movies on the lawn and pool parties.
The southern Indiana hotel dates back to 1902 and is a National Historic Landmark. It includes golf courses, an opera house and mineral spas. West Baden, which has more than 240 guestrooms and 40 balcony rooms that look out at the atrium, received extensive hail damage last month when a late-night storm blew through the area. was closed indefinitely last month after hail damage. All 12 of the curved glass panels above the historic atrium were damaged.
French Lick is up against some of the country's best resorts, including the Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island, Michigan, Big Cypress Lodge in Memphis, Tennessee, and Dollywood's Dreammore Resort and Spa in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
You can vote daily through Monday, Aug. 7. To cast your vote, click here.
