LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- French Lick Resort is cashing in on a new Indiana law.
The popular getaway announced its launching an in-casino sports book on Friday, Sept. 6th, just in time for the first weekend of the NFL season.
The resort is teaming up with Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) for in-house and online sports betting. Guests at French Lick will find eight self-serve betting kiosks and as many as three staffed, over-the-counter betting windows at the resort's sports betting lounge.
BetRivers.com, an internet sportsbook collaboration with RSI, is expected to launch later this year.
Indiana will become the 12th state to legalize sports betting when a new law, which was adopted this spring, takes effect Sunday. Including French Lick Resort, 11 of the state's 13 casinos and all three off-track betting parlors received temporary sports betting licenses.
