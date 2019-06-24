Kari Buchanan (French Lick teacher)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A French Lick high school health teacher who exchanged sexually explicit videos with a student learned her sentence on Monday.

Kari Buchanan pleaded guilty to dissemination of obscene material to a minor and was sentenced to serve approximately 11 more months in jail.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a child pornography charge against her.

She taught health at Springs Valley Junior-Senior High School when she exchanged the videos with a 16-year-old.

Buchanan resigned after the investigation went public.

