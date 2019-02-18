LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two months have passed since the crash heard about across the city.
LMPD Det. Deidre Mengedoht was killed, a community was forced to say goodbye, and a 9-year-old boy named Preston was left without his mom.
One man has to answer to all that heartache. The latest in a long line of court appearances for Roger Burdette happened Monday afternoon.
"Today was the arraignment, which was just the initial appearance on the indictment," said Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Kristi Gray.
With a blank stare on his face, ear buds in his ears, and his family backing him up, the 60-year-old Burdette answered to the seven charges he was indicted on last week.
Burdette faces one count of murder, four counts of wanton endangerment, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and one count of failing to give the right-of-way to an emergency vehicle.
"Enter a plea of not guilty on his behalf," Burdette's attorney said to a judge.
The plea is just the start of a lengthy court process. From here, Burdette will have a bond hearing Friday. It's currently set at $200,000 cash.
"We haven't asked for an increase in bond," Gray said.
Then another court appearance is set for April, before a potential trial.
"This is going to be prosecuted as any vehicular homicide," Gray said. "We'll weigh the evidence and make the decisions accordingly."
A long, emotional road is ahead for Burdette, LMPD, families, legal teams and judges, and it will play out with Louisville watching.
