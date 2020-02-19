LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- About a dozen friends and family members of a southern Indiana woman killed in a hit-and-run crash held a rally outside a jail Wednesday morning, demanding justice for the men who are charged in her murder.
Christina Grimsley, age 21, was killed on Feb. 10, during what prosecutors say was a drug deal gone bad. Prosecutors say Sam Smith and Christian Pittman ordered drugs and planned to rob Grimsley. Police say Grimsley was holding onto the truck as the men drove off and that Smith and Pittman took off in the truck because they didn't want to pay. Authorities say Grimsley was still holding onto the truck when they drove off. Grimsley's family members say the deal involved CBD.
A friend of Grimsley's says she was with her that night and witnessed the robbery.
"They pulled her arms inside the truck window and they were holding onto her, and she looked at me and she was terrified," she said. "She couldn't speak because she was so scared."
On Wednesday morning, friends and family members of Grimsley stood outside the facility where Smith and Pittman are being held.
Prosecutors believe a 16-year-old was also in the truck. Charges are expected for that teen.
Smith and Pittman are currently being held here in jail on $300,000 bonds each. They're charged with murder and robbery.
