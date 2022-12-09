LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family are preparing to say their final goodbyes to an Oldham County teenager killed in a crash last Friday.
As the La Grange community honors Ayden Altman's life this weekend, those who love him are left with questions of who is responsible for the 17-year-old's death.
Police said Altman was involved in a crash on I-71 near La Grange while driving a black Chevrolet. The accident did not cause injuries to him or his passenger. The two got out of the car and stood in the median when police say a white tractor-trailer swerved off the road, in attempt to avoid the black Chevrolet, and hit Altman.
The sudden death has shocked many of his classmates.
Friends and family gathered at La Grange Church of Christ Friday night for a prayer circle and balloon release.
"Everything was going right up to him and he was getting our message and he knew that everybody was here to support him and loved him more than anything," said friend Laney Potts.
The group released 70 balloons into the night sky outside the church, drifting closer to a place friends and family now look at as Altman's home.
Dozens took pen to paper writing favorite memories inside the church as others paid respects to Altman's family.
Friends described the teenager who loved loud trucks and was planning to head to trade school for welding as goofy.
"He always had a smirk and a shrug, his head bobbin'," said friend Mason Sedoris.
Friends also joked Altman was a bit of a troublemaker at times.
"We were always getting himself into some trouble, but he didn't care, he lived it," Potts said.
But most importantly, all his friends described him as the best kind of friend.
"He was very dependable and that's what he was known for," Sedoris said.
As the community reminisces on a good friend taken too early, unanswered questions remain about who was driving the white semi-truck police said is responsible for killing Altman.
"I just feel like it's kind of selfish to keep going, I just feel like he would turn himself in and help us get the justice we need for our best friend," said Hayley Edds, a friend of Altman's since elementary school.
"What did they see, what did they notice, honestly it could have just been a freak accident, we don't really know," Sedoris said.
The friends say uncertainty has made it difficult to find closure.
Friends also organized a truck meet-up in honor of Altman for Saturday. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and start at Southeast Christian Church in La Grange. Participants will drive to Oldham County High School to gather for another celebration of life.
Altman's funeral will be held Sunday.
Anyone with information or who may have dashboard camera footage of the crash is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300.
