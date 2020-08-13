LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family are honoring longtime Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson at his visitation Thursday, which will continue through 8 p.m. at Kraft Funeral Service in New Albany, Indiana.
The funeral is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church. Capacity will be limited because of the pandemic.
Henderson died last week at age 59. He had been out of the office for months after getting diagnosed with Lyme disease in January. His cause of death was not released.
Henderson served as prosecutor for nearly two decades after serving for eight years as an Indiana State Police trooper.
