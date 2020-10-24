LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky’s COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate, with the state on Saturday reporting a record high number of cases for a single day and a record high number of hospitalizations.
The state also reported weekly record highs in cases and deaths.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday’s report was “frightening” and he would issue new recommendations Monday for counties that are in zones where community spread is out of control. According to the state’s incidence rate map on Saturday, that included Jefferson, Shelby and Bullitt counties among nearly half the state. Only one of the state’s 120 counties was on track, the state said.
Kentucky’s case spike is coinciding with rising cases almost all across the country. The U.S. recorded a record high number of 83,757 new cases Friday, according to the Associated Press, and even adjusted for a higher number of cases, things are trending in the wrong direction in all but three states, according to rt.live, a tracking site from the co-founders of Instagram.
Kentucky reported 1,738 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record high for a single day, excluding a day from this month that included hundreds of backlogged cases.
For context:
- Each of the last four days is among the four days with the highest single-day infection totals, excluding the day with backlogged cases.
- The eight highest daily totals have occurred in the last 11 days.
- In 16 of the last 26 days, the state has recorded more than 1,000 new cases. Before that, the state had surpassed that threshold only twice.
- In 24 days this month, the state has reported 4,633 cases more than in all of September, which had produced a record high number of cases.
- In 24 days in October, the state has recorded almost as many cases as in May, June and July combined.
- The state reported a record 8,833 cases this week, breaking the previous record, from the prior week, by 18%.
- The state set that record even though it conducted 28,232 fewer tests this week than the prior week. Testing for the week that ended Saturday was the lowest in the last four weeks.
Beshear also reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the weekly death toll to a record high 92, which is 20 more than the previous record.
In the first 24 days this month, the state has lost 230 Kentuckians to COVID-19, only 11 fewer than in all of September.
The state’s mortality rate, or the share of people who are dying as they are infected with COVID-19, remains near a record low, but the sheer number of cases the state is now seeing is pushing up the death toll.
The COVID-19 mortality rate in October is at 0.9%, meaning the state records one death for every 103 infections. In June, the state’s mortality rate was nearly 2.2%, meaning it recorded one death for every 46 infections.
However, the state had only 6,200 cases in June and 135 deaths. It already has reported nearly 26,000 cases in 24 days this month, and 230 deaths.
In other words, even though the mortality rate has fallen more than in half since June, the much higher caseload now is causing more deaths overall.
“We've got to tamp down these cases,” Beshear said in a news release Friday. “The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die.”
Most of the people who die have underlying conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About three-quarters of the 1,404 Kentuckians who have died were at least 70 years old.
The state said that 840 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital Saturday, a record high, and up nearly 22% in the last week. The state also said that 208 of those patients were receiving intensive care. That number is near a five-month high. However, the Kentucky Hospital Association said Wednesday that about a third of hospital beds and 16% of ICU beds remained available. Nationwide, hospitalizations are at their highest point since mid-August, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said he understands that people are tired of the virus and the problems it has brought.
“People are hurting, whether from the virus itself or the impact it has had on the rest of our lives,” he said. “It’s all worse, though, when we don’t do simple things like wearing masks and socially distancing.”
The state said that 17,723 Kentuckians have recovered. That’s less than 19% of all cases.
