LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's too cold for horse racing.
Churchill downs says it is canceling the live racing program for Wednesday because of the blast of winter weather. Training was already cancelled Tuesday morning, as the track crew tried to keep the dirt surface from freezing.
Temperatures dipped into the 20s with single digit wind chills on Tuesday, and track officials say conditions won't improve for the ten races on the card Wednesday. Track crews will work around the clock to get the the surface in condition for racing on Thursday.
It's rare for Churchill Downs to cancel races because of weather. This is only the 22nd time in track history, and it's only the seventh time winter weather has forced the track to go dark. The last time racing was suspended because of winter weather was Nov. 19 - 20, 2014.
Churchill Downs will contact groups and individuals who purchased reserved seating for Wednesday. Refunds will be handled through the Paddock Box Office. The track says ticket exchanges are limited and subject to availability.
Simulcast wagering is still available at the track with free admission on Wednesday. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.
The Fall Meet at Churchill Downs runs through Sunday, Dec. 1.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.