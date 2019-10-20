LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 6,000 pounds of frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart retailers have been recalled for a possible salmonella contamination.
George's Prepared Foods, the maker of Great Value products, is recalling ready-to-eat frozen pork and turkey sausage patty products.
The products that fall under the recall include: Great Value Fully Cooked Original Sausage Patties, Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties, and Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties.The products will have an establishment number of "EST. M2206T" or "EST. P-2260T."
If you have any of these products, you should discard them or return them to the seller.
For more information, visit the USDA's recall page by clicking here.
