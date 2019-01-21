JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's been five weeks since Kelly Fredrick got her last pay check.
With each day comes hope that the Jeffersonville Census Bureau will reopen its doors so she and her other federal co-workers who've been furloughed can see the end of the partial government shutdown.
"It was Christmas time, so it was hard," Fredrick said of the start of the shutdown. "I had a small amount in savings, and when I say small, I mean small. That has helped me a little bit, but that's gone."
Some of her fellow census employees are in worse shape. Some are considering bankruptcy. Others are desperate for a meal to put on the table.
On Monday, help came for the frustrated government workers.
Two southern Indiana attorneys from the Law Office of Nick Stein put a group of volunteers together to help at Preservation Station in Jeffersonville.
"We wanted to have a one-stop shop so that the people who are not getting paid right now, we can address their immediate needs," said Amy Wheatley, who organized the event.
Representatives from Metro United Way, Southern Indiana Energy Assistance, Andrea Bogard Insurance Agency and River Valley Resources were all on hand.
"Any resources right now, you know, we're thankful for," Fredrick said.
Fredrick has some solutions in the works, but the unfortunate reality is they're only temporary, for as long as the government remains closed.
If you need access to the resources offered at the event, but couldn't make it, contact Wheatley at amy@nicksteinlaw.com.
