LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky continues as K-12 teachers start receiving the shot. But that does not include childcare workers who have been working throughout the pandemic caring for children whose parents have returned to work.
More than 60 staff members have been caring for about 170 children at Highland Community Ministries' three Louisville facilities since the pandemic began, and Executive Director Troy Burden believes they should get the vaccine when teachers do.
"They're putting themselves at risk going to work every day," Burden said. "We don't feel like these frontline workers who are allowing families to go to work every day keeping their families safe. I really feel like they've been overlooked."
Phase 1B of the commonwealth's vaccination plan is underway with first responders, K-12 school personnel and those 70 and older getting the shot, but that doesn't include childcare providers. Instead, they're classified as essential workers in Phase 1C, which won't begin until at least February.
"I know they want to get people back to school, and I understand that," Burden said. "But we have people who have been working the whole pandemic every day."
When asked about vaccinations, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a recent briefing that it comes down to supply.
"What's really going to set that timing is how much vaccine we get," Beshear said. "I'm trying. I'm trying everything I can to get us more vaccine."
Bradley Stevenson, executive director of the Child Care Council of Kentucky, helped create an online petition to ask the state to move workers up on the vaccine priority list.
"This industry is a very low paying industry," Stevenson said. "Much of it does not come with health care benefits. So we think this is a layer of protection that could help the field as a whole."
He said while day cares have taken extensive steps to keep kids safe, it only goes so far. And when someone inside a center test positive or is exposed, it disrupts entire families.
"When that happens, you have teachers out of work, parents who can't go to work, businesses loses income," Stevenson said.
Group 1C is expected to start signing up around Feb. 1.
