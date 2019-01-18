LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A U.S. Army chief warrant officer based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was among three of four Americans killed in a suicide bomb attack claimed by the Islamic State group in Syria earlier this week.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Defense, Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jonathan R. Farmer, was killed in the blast. Farmer was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne).
He died in the Jan. 16 blast in Manbij, Syria. The blast came from a suicide improvised explosive device.
Also killed in the blast were Navy Chief Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Shannon M. Kent, 35, based at Fort Meade, Maryland; and a civilian, Scott A. Wirtz, from St. Louis, Missouri.
The Pentagon hasn't identified a fourth casualty, a civilian.
