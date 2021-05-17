LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fully-vaccinated church-goers no longer have to wear a mask when attending in-person service, Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz announced Monday.
In a letter to archdiocesan priests, Kurtz said he's following new guidelines released last week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Effective immediately, any person who has received the final dose of the COVID-19 at least two weeks ago is not required to wear a mask in worship services or other Church settings," Kurtz wrote. "Those not vaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks."
Kurtz said parishes need to continue current policies on social distancing between individuals and groups. He said he expected to send new directives on that and other restrictions after Gov. Andy Beshear updates statewide limits on June 11.
Below is a copy of Kurtz's full letter:
