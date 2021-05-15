LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The Cities United's Fund Peace Summit will stop in Louisville as part of its cross-country series to cities who have seen an uptick in violence during the pandemic, Louisville officials announced Saturday.
Fund Peace is a coalition of the nation's leading Black and Brown gun violence prevention organizations, experts and community leaders.
Louisville Metro Government's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) will receive training and technical assistance to strengthen its gun violence reduction strategy, according to a news release.
Louisville is on pace for another record year for homicides.
"We support the programming and training in violence prevention that will help OSHN further mentor, motivate and engage youth in our city," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a news release.
Fund Peace plans to donate $5,000 to Louisville's No More Red Dots program. The program, which started in 2013, is a group of volunteers working with children to engage in educational and empowerment activities.
The No More Red Dots name comes from LMPD's program that uses red dots to track crime in the city.
"Our national partners are proactively supporting and pushing for organizations to have the resources to engage in evidence-based community violence intervention programs," OSHN director Monique Williams said.
To register to be an ambassador or youth advocate for the Office for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods, click here.
