LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization is working hard to make sure no child is left without food.
The TPM REACH food program held a fundraiser Saturday to help provide food to local children in need. The organization, which is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana, delivers non-perishable food items directly to the homes of families who need help.
Saturday's fundraiser will make a large impact in the lives of those families, organizers said.
"The statistics say 1 in 6 kids go to bed hungry at night," said Tracy Patton, with the REACH program. "One of our little kids says that, because of our program, they go to bed with food in their stomach, and that's what it's all about."
TPM REACH serves 10 counties in Indiana and two counties in Kentucky. The organization also works with several schools.
