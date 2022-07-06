LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A great role model with a contagious smile is how a local basketball coach described his former athlete who was killed last month.
Vincent Crutcher was shot outside his home on Breckenridge Lane on June 23 and later died at the hospital, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Crutcher graduated from PRP High School in 2006 where he played varsity basketball under coach Larry Kihnley.
"He was an extremely hard worker, a model student, a model athlete. He was very well liked by everyone in school, not just athletes," Kihnley said. "He had a smile that made everybody feel comfortable and he just loved life."
Crutcher was a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Kentucky during his senior year. He went on to play college basketball at two Kentucky universities.
Crutcher was also a father to his son and namesake Vincent Crutcher, also known as V3.
"He was his son, but he was his best friend," Kihnley said. "And I know if there's anything that would make Vinnie happy it would be to take care of V3."
The PRP community has come together to help the Crutcher family.
The Prather Foundation, which was created in honor of mother and daughter Lesley and Rhyan Prather who were killed in a car crash outside St. Louis in February 2021, set up a fundraiser for Crutcher's family.
Like Crutcher, Lesley Prather was a stand-out athlete who graduated from PRP High School.
Money raised will help pay for medical or other immediate needs, and the remaining money will be placed in a trust for Crutcher's son.
"He was such a larger than life personality and everybody loved Vinnie, and a lot of people, I think that's why it has been so tough on many people," Kihnley said.
To donate to the Prather Foundation's fundraiser for the Crutcher family, click here.
LMPD said officers arrested 21-year-old Charvontae Reed in connection to Crutcher's death.
Reed is charged with complicity murder and weapons charges.
