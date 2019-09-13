SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old girl with a brain tumor is in the fight of her life.
Ellie Sperbeck has been fighting for more than three years now, when doctors found the tumor. She's already had one brain surgery because of her tumor and needs a second one. The surgery will bring along a new trial therapy that lasts for two years but is very promising.
In order to get the surgery, the Sperbeck family needs to move to Cincinnati. The therapy would require Ellie to be at the hospital twice a week, and the family can't afford to make that commute.
Along with the piles of medical bills, the Sperbeck's also need to fix up a damaged house before moving. The family bought the fixer-upper right before Ellie was diagnosed in hopes of making their own repairs.
Because of all the expenses, the family needs held. There is a fundraiser at the Shelby County Fairgrounds from 1-6 p.m. Sunday It will feature a silent auction, a car show, a craft fair and plenty of fun for kids.
The Sperbecks hope this will held them move to Cincinnati to get Ellie the help she needs to beat the tumor.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.