LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The funeral arrangements for a mother and daughter that were two of four Louisville residents killed in an accident in Missouri on Friday have been announced.
Carrie McCaw, 44, her 12-year-old daughter Kacey, 40-year-old Lesley Prather and her 12 year-old daughter Rhyan, were killed on Friday, as they were riding together on their way to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City. A pickup truck towing a generator lost control and crashed through the median cable barrier before slamming into their vehicle head on, Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson said.
The visitation for the McCaws is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Ratterman and Sons from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the obituary. A mass and burial will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. Raphael the Archangel catholic church with a private burial to follow. Family has a celebration of life planned after the mass at the St. Raphael gym.
Carrie McCaw is survived by her husband, David McCaw, sons Ty and Brady McCaw and Jessie McCaw — Kacey's twin sister.
Carrie McCaw died one day before her 44th birthday. She played volleyball at Assumption High School, Syracuse University, and then went on to become an assistant volleyball coach at Rutgers University. She spent the past 20 years as a practice group specialist at ICE Miller LLP, where she focused on collegiate sports.
Similar to her mother, Kacey McCaw loved volleyball from a young age. The sixth-grader played for one of KIVA's national volleyball teams, alongside 7th grader Rhyan Prather, according to KIVA's website. Their mothers coached a 10-year-old volleyball team at KIVA.
The McCaw family is asking for constitutions to be made to the St. Raphael Classroom Renovation Fund in lieu of flowers.
The funeral arrangements for Lesley Prather, who was a Louisville firefighter and also a volleyball player, and her daughter Rhyan Prather, have not been announced yet.
