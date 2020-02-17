LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The funeral arrangements for two mothers and their daughters from Louisville that were killed in an accident in Missouri on Friday have been announced.
Carrie McCaw, 44, her 12-year-old daughter Kacey, 40-year-old Lesley Prather and her 12 year-old daughter Rhyan, were killed on Friday, as they were riding together on their way to a volleyball tournament in Kansas City. A pickup truck towing a generator lost control and crashed through the median cable barrier before slamming into their vehicle head on, Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Dallas Thompson said.
The visitation for the McCaws is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Ratterman and Sons from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the obituary. A mass and burial will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church with a private burial to follow. Family has a celebration of life planned after the mass at the St. Raphael gym.
Carrie McCaw is survived by her husband, David McCaw, sons Ty and Brady McCaw and Jessie McCaw — Kacey's twin sister.
Carrie McCaw died one day before her 44th birthday. She played volleyball at Assumption High School, Syracuse University, and then went on to become an assistant volleyball coach at Rutgers University. She spent the past 20 years as a practice group specialist at ICE Miller LLP, where she focused on collegiate sports.
Similar to her mother, Kacey McCaw loved volleyball from a young age. The sixth grader played for one of KIVA's national volleyball teams, alongside seventh grader Rhyan Prather, according to KIVA's website. Their mothers coached a 10-year-old volleyball team at KIVA.
The McCaw family is asking for contributions to the St. Raphael Classroom Renovation Fund in lieu of flowers.
The funeral arrangements for Lesley Prather, who was a Louisville firefighter and also a volleyball player, and her daughter Rhyan Prather, were announced Tuesday morning.
Visitation for the Prathers will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. The funeral will be held the following day, Friday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. with a private burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Lesley Prather graduated from Pleasure Ridge Park High School where she played volleyball, basketball, and track and field. She also played volleyball at the University of Louisville where she led her team to three conference championships, four NCAA appearances, as well as a Sweet 16 appearance, according to her obituary. She was named All-Conference USA twice and went on to coach the volleyball team at IUS in New Albany from 2009 to 2012 before going on to coach for the KIVA 10 volleyball team. She also worked as a Louisville firefighter for the past four years.
Lesley Prather is survived by her husband, Justin Prather, son Brennan and daughters Lacey and Randi Prather, as well as her mother, three sisters and a brother.
Rhyan Prather was a seventh grader and volleyball player at Noe Middle School and a member of the Falls City Soccer Club and KIVA. She and her mother were described as "Superwoman" and "Supergirl" by those who knew them best.
The Prather family is asking for donations in memory of Rhyan and Lesley to the Louisville Professional Firefighters Goodwill Fund, at 400 Bakers Lane in Louisville.
Related Stories:
- Louisville firefighter, youth volleyball coach, 2 kids killed in crash outside St. Louis
- Condolences pour in for Louisville residents killed in crash outside St. Louis
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.