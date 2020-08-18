LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Louisville 3-year-old who was shot and killed while playing with her dollhouse last week in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Visitation for Trinity Randolph will be this Thursday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at St. Stephen Baptist Church. Her funeral will be Friday, Aug. 21 at noon at King Solomon Baptist Church, located at 1602 Anderson St., according to Louisville activist Christopher 2X, who is serving as a spokesman for Randolph's family.
Trinity and her father, Brandon Waddles, 21, were shot and killed last Friday afternoon on Kahlert Avenue, near Strader Avenue, in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
Her family on Sunday spoke out about the shooting, remembering Trinity as a "bright angel," as they asked for help for her mother as they mourn the 3-year-old's death.
Percy Miller, known by his stage name Master P, has offered to pay for Trinity's funeral.
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is still investigating. No suspect information has been released in the case and no arrests have been made. If you have any information about the shooting, call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
