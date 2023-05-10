DennyCrumHall_0969.jpg

Scenes from the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on the campus of the University of Louisville on Sept. 29, 2022.

 ERIC CRAWFORD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be a visitation, funeral and Celebration of Life held next week for former legendary University of Louisville coach Denny Crum.

The Hall of Famer died Tuesday at the age of 86.

Visitation and funeral services for family and friends will be held Monday, May 15, at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.

Visitation will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a funeral service will follow.

A public Celebration of Life will be held at the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets will be free, but more information is expected to be announced in the coming days.

In lieu of flowers, Crum's family is asking for a donation to the Denny Crum Scholarship Fund or your favorite charity. 

Crum was the Louisville men's basketball coach from 1971 to 2001 and led the team to two national titles.

