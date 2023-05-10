LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There will be a visitation, funeral and Celebration of Life held next week for former legendary University of Louisville coach Denny Crum.
The Hall of Famer
died Tuesday at the age of 86.
Visitation and funeral services for family and friends will be held Monday, May 15, at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway.
Denny Crum said Louisville's 1980 NCAA championship was an important moment of the university and the city.
Denny Crum with Darrell Griffith.
Denny Crum with Louisville's Cardinal mascot at Louisville Live at Churchill Downs in 2021.
Denny Crum talks to his team during an NCAA Tournament game in March, 1995.
UCLA coach John Wooden, right, and Louisville coach Denny Crum see something funny as they watch UCLA work out for their NCAA game with Louisville at the Sports Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 22, 1972. Crum played for UCLA and then assisted Wooden three seasons through the 1970-71 campaign. (AP Photo/Harold Filan)
Denny Crum performs the ribbon cutting during the dedication ceremony of Denny Crum Hall on the Louisville campus on Sept. 29, 2022.
Denny Crum winks while his photo is taken after the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on the University of Louisville campus on Sept. 29, 2022.
Scenes from the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on the campus of the University of Louisville on Sept. 29, 2022.
Scenes from the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on the campus of the University of Louisville on Sept. 29, 2022.
Scenes from the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on the campus of the University of Louisville on Sept. 29, 2022.
New Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne poses with former Cardinals' players, Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum, and former staffers in the basketball office after his introductory news conference.
New Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne greets former Cardinals' coach Denny Crum after arriving at Bowman Field in Louisville.
New Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne hugs former Cardinals' coach Denny Crum after arriving at Bowman Field in Louisville.
Denny Crum, Kenny Payne, Wade Houston and Josh Heird after Payne's arrival at Bowman Field. Crum and Houston recruited Payne to Louisville as a player, and Heird hired him to be the Louisville basketball coach.
Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum awaits the arrival of new Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne at Bowman Field.
Former Louisville coach Denny Crum signed autographs at his 85th birthday party Wednesday at Roosters restaurant. WDRB Photo Rick Bozich
Denny Crum celebrated his 85th birthday Wednesday with two members of his 1980 NCAA title team -- Jerry Eaves (left) and Roger Burkman. WDRB Photo Rick Bozich
Denny Crum shared some birthday memories with Judy Cowgill, his former administrative assistant, at Crum's 85th birthday party Wednesday. WDRB Photo Rick Bozich
An old photo of Denny Crum at his 85th birthday celebration and Potato Soup fundraiser at Roosters in Middletown.
Denny Crum during his 85th birthday celebration and Potato Soup fundraiser at Roosters in Middletown.
Denny Crum gives the "thumbs up" sign during his 85th birthday celebration and Potato Soup fundraiser at Roosters in Middletown.
Denny Crum signs an autograph during his 85th birthday celebration and Potato Soup fundraiser at Roosters in Middletown.
Denny Crum takes a look at his cake during his 85th birthday celebration and Potato Soup fundraiser at Roosters in Middletown.
Denny Crum shares a laugh with Rick Bozich during the coach's 85th birthday celebration and Potato Soup fundraiser at Roosters in Middletown.
Darrell Griffith greets his old coach, Denny Crum, during Crum's 85th birthday celebration and Potato Soup fundraiser at Roosters in Middletown.
Denny Crum during his 85th birthday celebration and Potato Soup fundraiser at Roosters in Middletown.
Denny Crum takes a minute in his easy chair during his 85th birthday celebration and Potato Soup fundraiser at Roosters in Middletown.
Denny Crum signs autographs during his 85th birthday celebration and Potato Soup fundraiser at Roosters in Middletown.
Mike Krzyzewski, Denny Crum and Mike Pegues pose after the Duke coach is presented with gifts before his final game at the University of Louisville.
Mike Krzyzewski and Denny Crum talk before Duke's game at Louisville on Jan. 29, 2022.
Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum said he was impressed by what he saw from the Cards in a Red/White scrimmage Saturday. WDRB Photo/Rick Bozich
Denny Crum being introduced during a Louisville basketball game in 2018.
Elizabeth Woolsey with Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum
Film-maker Anthony Holt (left) has started work on a documentary about Louisville's Doctors of Dunk, who were coached by Denny Crum (center) and led by Darrell Griffith. WDRB Photo/Rick Bozich
Former U of L men's basketball coach Denny Crum
Denny Crum speaks with WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey on June 21, 2019, at Kern's Korner in the Highlands.
Denny Crum speaks with WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey on June 21, 2019, at Kern's Korner in the Highlands.
Denny Crum speaks with WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey on June 21, 2019, at Kern's Korner in the Highlands.
Denny Crum speaks with WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey on June 21, 2019, at Kern's Korner in the Highlands.
Denny Crum speaks with WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey on June 21, 2019, at Kern's Korner in the Highlands.
Denny Crum speaks with WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey on June 21, 2019, at Kern's Korner in the Highlands.
Denny Crum speaks with WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey on June 21, 2019, at Kern's Korner in the Highlands.
Denny Crum speaks with WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey on June 21, 2019, at Kern's Korner in the Highlands.
Denny Crum speaks with WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey on June 21, 2019, at Kern's Korner in the Highlands.
Denny Crum speaks with WDRB's Elizabeth Woolsey on June 21, 2019, at Kern's Korner in the Highlands.
Denny Crum presents a check on behalf of the Denny Crum foundation in February of 2019
Visitation will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a funeral service will follow.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at the KFC Yum! Center at 7 p.m. Monday. Tickets will be free, but more information is expected to be announced in the coming days.
In lieu of flowers, Crum's family is asking for a donation to the
Denny Crum Scholarship Fund or your favorite charity.
Crum was the Louisville men's basketball coach from 1971 to 2001 and led the team to two national titles.
