LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The LMPD tow truck driver killed in a tragic accident on Interstate 64 on New Year's Eve will be laid to rest next Thursday.
Larry Kizer, 62, was a civilian tow truck driver working for LMPD to remove an abandoned Ford F-150 on I-64W near Cannons Lane around 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 31. Police say Kizer hooked the F-150 to his tow truck and crawled under it to disengage the transmission for towing.
Police say that's when his tow truck apparently rolled backward on him.
Kizer's visitation is scheduled for Jan. 8, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway. The funeral will be held Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Cremations in the Southwest Louisville Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Kizer's memory be made to Alley Cat Advocates.
