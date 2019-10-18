LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flags were flown at half-staff across Indiana on Friday to honor the life of Indiana State Police Trooper Pete Stephan.
According to a report by Fox 59, Stephan was killed in a Tippecanoe County crash on his way to a call. He leaves behind his wife, Jessica, and 5-month-old baby girl, Harper.
Stephan's funeral was held at Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo, the same place he met Jessica many years ago.
InSP Superintendent Doug Carter was emotional when he addressed Jessica and Harper during his eulogy.
"Harper, your 5-month-old little girl, you of course are too little today to understand," he said. "My hope for you though is you will one day watch this video and really understand what a special man your dad was."
Jessica shared her love for her husband and thanked him for choosing her forever.
"I'm so grateful you chose me to be your forever ... You made all my dreams come true, but most importantly, thank you for making my dream of becoming a mom come true," she said. "You gave me the most perfect gift in our little Harper."
Stephan's burial immediately followed at Russiaville Cemetery.
Law enforcement officers from across the country say they will make sure Stephan's family doesn't feel alone when they grieve.
"Our purpose is to say they don't grieve alone, that the family does not grieve alone, that it always strikes home no matter how far away it is, because we all have a similar job to do," said Trooper Jonathon Boyd with Utah Highway Patrol.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski said he has been in contact with Stephan's wife. He said she'll continue to have support from the City of Lafayette.
