LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The funeral was held Thursday for an Louisville Metro Police Department civilian tow truck driver who was killed on new Year's Eve after his truck rolled over him.
Larry Kizer was a civilian tow truck operator for LMPD for 18 years.
The parking lot was full at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Highway. The multitude of police vehicles and the caravan of tow trucks were visible symbols of how much Kizer, age 62, was loved, and will be greatly missed.
More than a dozen tow trucks surround Newcomer Funeral Home on Dixie Hwy for the funeral of Larry Kizer. He’s the @LMPD tow truck who died last week when his truck rolled over him. He was a tow truck operator for the city for 18 years. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/oCKkGKq8pR— Lexie Ratterman (@LRatterman_WDRB) January 9, 2020
Last week, Kizer was doing his job and picking up an abandoned truck on the side of I-64 near Cannons Lane. He hooked up the F-150 then got underneath to disengage the truck's transmission.
That's when his tow truck began rolling backwards and pinned him. A passerby called 911 and radioed for help using the radio in Kizer's tow truck. Kizer died at the scene.
The LMPD community came together Thursday to say goodbye to Kizer and praise his character as a great co-worker and an even better friend.
He was previously nominated for the Civilian of the Year award, and received a commendation from Chief Steve Conrad for his productivity.
LMPD says it's still waiting for a third party to investigate what exactly happened and determine if there was a mechanical malfunction with Kizer's truck.
