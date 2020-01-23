Funeral held for longtime Bullitt County Sheriff's Lt. Scotty McGaha

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers remembered longtime Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Scotty McGaha during a funeral service Thursday morning in Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
McGaha died Saturday morning from what appears to be a heart attack. He was set to retire the next day.
His funeral was held at Little Flock Baptist Church. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in his honor and posted a memorial graphic to its Facebook page.
McGaha, a former Marine, "truly embodied the Skills of a Warrior ... with the heart of a servant," the department said in a Facebook post Saturday announcing his death.
"Scotty was a wonderful friend for over 38 years and a dedicated public servant for much longer than that," the post says.
