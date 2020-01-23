LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends, family and fellow law enforcement officers remembered longtime Bullitt County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Scotty McGaha during a funeral service Thursday morning in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. 

McGaha died Saturday morning from what appears to be a heart attack. He was set to retire the next day.

Funeral held for longtime Bullitt County Sheriff's Lt. Scotty McGaha

His funeral was held at Little Flock Baptist Church. The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in his honor and posted a memorial graphic to its Facebook page

McGaha, a former Marine, "truly embodied the Skills of a Warrior ... with the heart of a servant," the department said in a Facebook post Saturday announcing his death.  

"Scotty was a wonderful friend for over 38 years and a dedicated public servant for much longer than that," the post says. 

