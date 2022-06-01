LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mourners still don't know the boy's name or where he came from, but on Wednesday morning, a southern Indiana community paid its respects to the child found in a suitcase more than a month ago.
Donations helped fund a funeral on Wednesday at the Weathers Funeral Home in Salem, Indiana, and his final resting place at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Dozens of mourners packed the chapel. And even though they didn't know his real name, they chose one for him.
"I think it will help us as we say goodbye and lay him to rest," said Todd Murphy, the chaplain for the Washington County Sheriff's Department. "This unknown angel has been adopted and beloved by Washington County, so 'Angel' is what we will call him through the service today."
Sgt. Matt Heine with the Washington County Sheriff's Department was the first on the scene on April 16.
When speaking to the large crowd of mourners, Heine said he had difficulty finding the right words to describe his emotions.
"Since all this took place, I've asked myself numerous times: Why?" said Heine. "We may not know 'Why', but we can find comfort as we contemplate where Angel is now, and he's at rest. We never knew him in life, but he has drawn us together with love and kindness."
Police said the child's body was discovered inside a suitcase by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area of New Pekin, Indiana, on April 16. Investigators believe the child was 5 years old but they don't know where he died.
The child was clean and clothed according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls. No significant injuries were found on the child during the autopsy, which showed he died from an electrolyte imbalance.
The child's death from electrolyte imbalance was most likely due to gastroenteritis, or, in other words, vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration, Huls said at a news conference last week.
Investigators have checked a national database for missing children but have found no match. Huls says it is believed the boy died sometime in the week prior to when he was found.
The boy was laid to rest privately on Tuesday at Crown Hill Cemetery. His tombstone reads, "In loving memory of a beloved little boy known but to God. Asleep in the arms of Jesus."
One of those who came to pay her final respects at his graveside was Kay Bailey of Louisville.
"It's very personal, It's personal for me as well because I did lose a child," said Bailey. "It's hard, it's hard. You're supposed to be in school, you're supposed to paying games, you're supposed to be jumping rope, and you were robbed of that."
Others who drove from Kentucky include Milton Seymore of Louisville and Kelly Berbilles of Shepherdsville.
Seymore used to live a few miles from Salem. He said seeing how the community came together to honor the young child showed him, "the example of what love truly looks like."
"Because maybe you don't know someone, that doesn't mean you can't love them or can't care about them," said Seymore. "I've seen more than just that luggage from Vegas, but I've seen a whole community of love."
"I feel bad for him you know. Somebody's got to know something. It's just, it's horrible. I think everybody should get involved, everybody should care. This little boy was 5 years old, we've gotta care," said Berbilles.
Police have created a special tip line for people to share information about the child, 1-888-437-6432. A photo of the suitcase provided by state police showed it had a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back.
