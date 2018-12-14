CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A funeral is planned next week for a Charlestown Police officer killed in the line of duty.
Sgt. Benton Bertram died Wednesday, during a police chase of a suspect. He lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree. The K-9 division officer was 33.
Visitation is scheduled for Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Charlestown High School, according to Grayson Funeral Home in New Washington.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the same place.
Indiana State Police say a crash reconstructionist has been brought in to determine what happened.
Bertram was killed when police say his car hit a tree during a chase that ended at State Road 3 and State Road 56 around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators with Indiana State Police say Benton Bertram was trying to make a traffic stop when 35-year-old Benjamin Eads took off in a teal Toyota Corolla. During the pursuit, Benton Bertram lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree in the front yard of a home.
Eads has been charged in Scott County with Resisting Law Enforcement Causing Death, a Level 2 Felony. In Clark County, he is charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony, and Auto Theft, a Level 6 Felony. More charges are possible.
