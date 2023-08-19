LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A beloved southern Indiana paramedic who died after giving birth was laid to rest on Saturday.
Family, friends, and residents of Scottsburg lined the streets as the procession for Scott County EMS Deputy Chief Devonnia Tscheulin passed by.
The 34-year-old died shortly after giving birth to her third child, Maverick, on Aug. 14. Her newborn son survived.
Her procession was attended by police, fire, and EMS agencies from around the state.
"One of fireman from there - he stayed up on the ladder to make sure that the flag would stay flown for Devonnia's family and Devonnia," family friend Kathy Pierce said. "That was tremendous."
Tscheulin's funeral was held Saturday morning at First Christian Church in Scottsburg. She leaves behind her husband and three children.
