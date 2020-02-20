LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A funeral procession is planned Friday for the Louisville firefighter and her 12-year-old daughter who were killed in a Feb. 14 car crash just outside of St. Louis.
Lesley Prather, 40, and her 12-year-old daughter, Ryann Prather, will be laid to rest Friday at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road, after an 11 a.m. funeral at Southeast Christian Church, 920 Blankenbaker Parkway.
The procession will begin at Southeast Christian Church, travel onto Interstate 64 West and exit at Cannons Lane. After taking a left off the exit, the procession will turn right on Dutchmans Lane, right on Taylorsville Road to Trevillian Way and right on Newburg Road to Calvary Cemetery.
A truck with Engine Company 22 of the Louisville Division of Fire will take part in the procession in honor of Lesley Prather, who began working at the Louisville Division of Fire in October 2016 and spent her entire career serving west Louisville with Engine Company 22.
The other two victims of the Feb. 14 crash, Carrie McCaw and her 12-year-old daughter, Kacey McCaw, were laid to rest Thursday at St. Raphael the Archangel.
Visitation for the Prathers is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Southeast Christian Church. In memory of Lesley and Rhyan, the family has asked for donations to the Louisville Professional Firefighters Goodwill Fund, at 400 Bakers Lane.
