LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The route for the funeral procession of a fallen Meade County sheriff's deputy has been released.
Deputy Chris Hulsey died Saturday from an apparent heart attack while he was on duty. His funeral procession will leave Hager Funeral Home on Bland Street in Brandenburg at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The funeral home is marked with a yellow star on the map below.
The route will then pass the Meade County Courthouse and EMS Headquarters. It will end at Meade County High School, where Hulsey's funeral will be held. It's marked with a blue badge on the map above.
Officials are encouraging people to stand along the route to show their support.
Hulsey and other officers were searching a home when they tried to arrest 48-year-old Terry Gonterman on drug-related charges. Gonterman resisted arrest, according to his arrest report. Shortly after Gonterman had been taken into custody, Hulsey reportedly fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Gonterman is charged with manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and several drug-related charges. He pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday and is expected back in court next week.
