LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deputy chief with the Jeffersonville Fire Department was laid to rest on Tuesday afternoon.
Bruce DeArk, 53, died from colon cancer on Feb. 6. The Jeffersonville Fire Department said DeArk's cancer likely came from the hazards associated with fighting fires.
DeArk was diagnosed in March 2018 and began advocating for early warning cancer detection for other firefighters.
DeArk's funeral began at 1 p.m. at the Southeast Christian Church on Charlestown-New Albany Road in Jeffersonville.
His funeral procession paused at Jeffersonville Fire's headquarters before taking him to his final resting place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Utica.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb directed flags be flown at half-staff through Tuesday evening in Clark County to honor DeArk.
